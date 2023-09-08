The summer return will be more bearable for the almost 80,000 public employees of all administrations, both state, regional and local. Their October payrolls must include a salary increase of 0.5%, which will be applied retroactively from January of this year, reported this Friday the Public Area of ​​CC OO and the Federation of Public Services of UGT of the Region of Murcia, although they point out that the Government must still publish the payment order in the Official State Gazette (BOE) to make the income next month. In the event that this is not the case, they will be paid later, but always with effect from the beginning of 2023.

Specifically, some 70,000 workers at the regional level and between 7,000 and 8,000 local employees will benefit from this increase. “We have made this information public so that the administrations are aware that they are obliged to comply with the law,” explains Antonio Martínez, general secretary of Public Services of the UGT Region of Murcia, who hopes that the municipalities have foreseen this increase in their budgets before to approve them. “In the event that it is not complied with, we will take measures to do so,” underlines Martínez.

This increase is due to the Framework Agreement for a 21st Century Administration. signed by CCOO and UGT at the General Board of public administrations in October last year. Precisely, this year, the agreement contemplates two salary increases: a fixed increase of 2.5%, which was already applied last January, and two possible additional variable increases of 0.5% each.

According to the union centrals, the first was scheduled if the harmonized CPI for 2022 and 2023 (until September) exceeded 6%, a figure that is likely to occur. CC OO estimates that 8.3% will be reached with the current data.

A new increase is also possible for this 2023, despite the fact that it would be charged in the first months of 2024. It is a new increase of 0.5%, retroactive from January 2023, if the growth of Spanish GDP this year reaches at 2.1%. The latest forecasts from various institutions such as the OECD, AIReF or the Bank of Spain handle that percentage.

“We cannot forget the increases planned for 2024 either. Political instability could lead to a budget extension and, therefore, to a salary freeze. Thanks to our agreement we will have a guaranteed increase of 2%, plus another 0.5% in October 2024, if we have not recovered purchasing power in these three years, “they say from CC OO.

This same framework agreement led to an increase in the salaries of these workers of 3.5% in 2022 and to the new increases in 2023 we must add those agreed for 2024; In total, they will receive an increase in their remuneration of at least 8% between the three years. In this three-year agreement between the Government, UGT and CC OO, the reintroduction of the 35-hour day in public administrations is also contemplated.