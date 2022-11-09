yesYes, it’s a great white shark, like the ones in the movies, but real. but the photographer, Matty Smith, although he’s a seasoned underwater photographer, he’s not head-on…he’s at a safe distance. What is in front of the shark is a reinforced camera with a self-timer. But that doesn’t make the photo easy to come by. In fact, I had been trying for two years, but a portrait at such a close distance either requires bait so that the shark approaches and worsens the quality of the image, or ends up with the camera in the animal’s stomach… But this time, Smith succeeded and the photo has earned him one of the Ocean Photographer of the Year awards, one of the most prestigious awards for underwater photography.
Pilot whales or pilot whales measure between three and five meters long and weigh a ton and a half, which is why they need more than 30 kilos of food daily to survive, especially squid. Sightings are frequent in the Canary Islands, but also in the Strait of Gibraltar, like that of this family who had no qualms about posing for the photographer. These whales, which live for about 50 years, are very social and, like elephants, organize themselves into matriarchal and hierarchical groups, of between 10 and 60 individuals, which maintain their ties and structure not only throughout their lives, but for generations.
Female manta octopuses can grow up to two meters long, but they are very difficult to see because they spend their entire lives in the open ocean. This female was photographed in the Philippines displaying all the beauty of her tentacles. The males, on the other hand, measure just a few centimeters, which is why one was not seen alive until 2002. They mate in an unusual way. The male transfers his sperm through an arm that breaks off and is transferred to the female; after which, the male dies. But his way of hunting is even more singular. No carnivores; They eat other fish that they hunt using an arm as a weapon that they rip off the jellyfish so that their poison kills the fish.
Incredible schools of fish form under an oil rig off the coast of California for weeks. Logically, this attracts its predators, such as lions and cormorants. One of the latter is the one that tries to fish in the image among thousands of small fish that avoid it. Unlike most waterfowl, cormorant feathers are not completely waterproof, so when wet they gain weight, allowing them to sink deeper and dive easily.
A school of sea dragons wanders the seabed off Australia. In addition to the beauty of the image, the extraordinary thing is to have photographed a group of them because they are solitary animals. They owe the name of dragon to the long leaf-shaped extensions that they do not use to move, but to camouflage. Like seahorses, the males of the species take care of the eggs. The female produces up to 250 eggs, which she deposits on the male’s tail and he takes care of them until they hatch.
They are not an evolution of eels but of land snakes, but sea snakes are so adapted to aquatic life that they cannot move on land. Of course, since they do not have gills, they have to periodically rise to the surface to breathe, although they can last up to five hours submerged. These, photographed in Australia, are in full copulation. They are ovoviviparous, the young are born alive in the water in groups between 2 to 9 on average, although some subspecies reproduce by means of eggs.
In late June or early July, humpback whales leave Antarctica to breed and give birth in the waters around Tahiti, Moorea, Rurutu and Bora Bora. In November, when the newborns are strong enough, they return to Antarctica. This image was taken in French Polynesia where, if the sea is calm and the whales calm, you can even dive with them. They don’t seem to be scared of humans; hatchlings even like to get close to divers. Of course, it is not convenient to ‘intimate’ too much. The watching mother is about 15 meters long and weighs 30 tons…
A team of divers was searching for whales in the open sea when they came across this turtle trapped in the remains of nets that had become a death trap for it. With the help of a machete and trying not to alarm the turtle, the diver managed to detach it from the nets. It took 30 minutes, says the photographer. Hundreds of turtles die each year from this cause.
