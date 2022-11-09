Katherine Lu



Female manta octopuses can grow up to two meters long, but they are very difficult to see because they spend their entire lives in the open ocean. This female was photographed in the Philippines displaying all the beauty of her tentacles. The males, on the other hand, measure just a few centimeters, which is why one was not seen alive until 2002. They mate in an unusual way. The male transfers his sperm through an arm that breaks off and is transferred to the female; after which, the male dies. But his way of hunting is even more singular. No carnivores; They eat other fish that they hunt using an arm as a weapon that they rip off the jellyfish so that their poison kills the fish.