The SOS Méditerranée organization announced that its Ocean Viking ship assisted four ships at risk of sinking in 24 hours. Hundreds of migrants were rescued in the operations, including dozens of minors.

Less than 24 hours and 4 operations. This was the rescue work carried out by the Ocean Viking ship, of the SOS Méditerranée organization, in which 228 migrants were reached in the waters of the central Mediterranean.

On the morning of this Sunday, the ship intercepted a wooden boat in the search and rescue zone of Malta that, according to the organization, had “a very high risk of sinking.” There they rescued 22 people, six of whom were minors.

Hours later, the Ocean Viking reported on its Twitter account that it found another 25-migrant boat that was in international waters.

But these are not the only rescues that the boat has carried out. On Saturday, she first encountered 93 migrants. While at night he found another wooden boat in the Libyan search and rescue zone, in which 88 people were travelling, of which 27 were minors.

The organization has reported that all the migrants are being cared for by staff from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The beginning of 2022 has been marked by an increase in migrants in some Mediterranean countries, such as Italy. The authorities reported that as of February 11, 3,155 had landed on Italian territory. A figure higher than the 2,233 last year in the same period.

What is known about demure migrants?

In conversation with France 24, the spokeswoman for the organization SOS Méditerranée, Elisa Brivio, said that the rescued people come from Egypt, Syria, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Eritrea and the Ivory Coast. In one of the boats all the migrants were Tunisian.

Similarly, Brivio stated that several had symptoms of hypothermia, so a minor had to be removed from the boat urgently.

