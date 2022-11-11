The humanitarian ship ‘Ocean Viking’ has arrived today at the military port of Toulon (south-eastern France) with more than 200 migrants on board rescued by the NGO SOS Méditerranée after Italy’s refusal to accept them in its ports.

The ship, in which 57 children and twenty sick people were travelling, arrived in Toulon, near Marseille, around 8:30 am. Three migrants traveling on board the ship had to be admitted urgently to the hospital in Bastia, Corsica, on Thursday, as it was feared that their lives were in danger if they waited another day for their disembarkation.

The prefect of the Var department, Evence Richard, explained at a press conference that France has mobilized 600 officials, police, customs, gendarmes and health personnel to welcome the 230 migrants from the ‘Ocean Vikin’. Upon arrival in France, all of them will undergo a medical check-up to see if they need to be hospitalized or not. Officials from the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (OFPRA) will interview them this weekend to determine whether or not their asylum claim is well founded.

Nine European countries (Germany, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Luxembourg and Ireland) have shown their willingness to welcome migrants and refugees rejected by Italy. France will provide accommodation for a third of them.

Italy’s refusal to take in those rescued from the ‘Ocean Viking’ has caused tensions with the French government. Laurence Boone, Secretary of State for European Affairs, lamented this morning “the breach of trust” with Italy, after the cabinet of the far-right Giorgia Meloni did not allow the humanitarian ship to dock in her country, thus breaching the European rule that establishes They must disembark at the nearest port.

President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to take in the Ocean Viking migrants has been criticized by the French right and far right. “President Macron, a few years ago with the ‘Aquarius’, said that you did not have to show good feelings and that you had to act firmly,” recalled deputy Éric Ciotti, candidate for the presidency of the Republicans, the moderate right. Ciotti accused the president of “once again betraying his word” by now welcoming the migrants of the ‘Ocean Viking’ and of practicing “immigration laxity.”

National Regroupment, Marine Le Pen’s party, accused Macron of “giving in to the pressure of militant pro-migrant NGOs” and these of “instrumentalizing human misery to advance their agenda in favor of massive and anarchic immigration.”

Le Pen’s party believes that once rescued in the Mediterranean, migrants should be taken to their ports of departure and not landed in Europe. “With National Regrouping in power, the protection of the French will be the priority and these ships will be prohibited from disembarking in French ports,” promises the far-right party.