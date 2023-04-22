Video

More than 100 entrepreneurs attended the meeting promoted by the Entrepreneurial Association of Itajaí (ACII) with the representatives of Genoa on the occasion of the stage of The Ocean Race in Brazil. A successful mission for the Municipality of Genoa. He was present Gloria Piaggio, Marketing director of the economy of the Municipality of Genoa: “An important initiative to raise awareness of the Genoese companies that develop innovative, technologically advanced projects, with great attention to the theme of the sustainability of the sea”.



01:16