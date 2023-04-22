Itajaì – The long one stop-over in Itajaì it’s almost finished. The protagonists of The Ocean Race they are ready for the start of the fourth stage which will take them to Newport. The coastal regatta was held in Brazilian waters and the 11th Hour Racing Team triumphed with the Italian Francesca Clapcich on board.

In the’Ocean live park However, the great protagonist of the Brazilian city is Genoa, destination partner of The Ocean Race. In view of the “Flag Festival”, the banner of San Giorgio was donated to the skippers who took part in the regatta. They brought it on board for the “Inport Race” and it will accompany them on the route to Genoa, home of the Grand Finale between 24 June and 2 July.

Charlie Enright, Paul Meilhat, Benjamin Dutreux, Kevin Escoffier and Will Harris they posed with the flag of Genoa and like them also the Mayor of Newport, Xay Khamsyvoravong, who will host the next Ocean Live Park. The flag of Genoa has also entered theuniversity do Vale do Itajaí and at the Itajai Business Association. While waiting to arrive in Genoa, Benjamin Dutreux (skipper of Guyot) and Will Harris (skipper of Team Malizia) wanted to visit the Pavilion in Genoa, browsing the immersive camera and taking some selfies with the backgrounds of Portofino, the Cinque Terre and the Ancient Port of Genoa.

Big crowd on this last weekend in the village. The Genoa Pavilion often registers queues for visiting the Immersive room and is a favorite spot for a stop, a selfie and a view of the fascinating route of this 50th anniversary edition of The Ocean Race. As always, Roberto Panizza left everyone speechless with his pesto. Sold out tasting at the Pavilion, flanked by Umberto Squarzati of Vitturin 1860 Recco who amazed everyone with the “infamous” cheese focaccia.

As in the stages of Alicante and Cape Town, too the stage of the World Pesto Championship will be held in Itajaì. Ten competitors competing with the dream of winning and “playing” for the final in Genoa on the occasion of the Grand Finale.

The stop in Brazil was also invaluable for creating synergies with the business world of the State of Santa Caterina. More than 100 entrepreneurs attended the meeting promoted by the Entrepreneurial Association of Itajaí (ACII) with the representatives of Genoa. A successful mission for the Municipality of Genoa and for the numerous realities that have come into contact. First act of a collaboration that will continue on the occasion of the Grand Finale with concrete projects in development.

The Genoese delegation also presented itself to the representatives of some of the most important local economic bodies (Italian Chamber of Commerce in the State of Santa Catarina, ICE São Paulo Agency, the Nautical Association of Santa Catarina for Brazil, the Office of Economic Development and Tourism of Itajaí, Superintendency of the Port of Itajaí). A precious showcase for the Genoese economy and local development projects.

During the meeting the participants had the opportunity to discuss some issues of common interest such as innovation and high technology, sustainability, ship building and the blue economy in its entirety, logistics and Smart Cities .

“It is the beginning of a precious collaboration – he underlines Mark Canassa, head of the Associação Empresarial de Itajaí – and we will be happy to be in Genoa for the Grand Finale with numerous representatives of our companies and institutions. I think that together with Genoa and its companies we will be able to do many things and we can’t wait to get started”.

The Genoese delegation was led by Gloria Piaggio, marketing director of the economy of the Municipality of Genoa. “It increases the success of our presence abroad”, she underlines. “Itajaì’s friends have organized a very important meeting with many representatives of institutions and companies. We presented the Genoese excellences on innovation, technology and sustainability of the sea. We have described the ambitious growth objectives of our city and we will be ready to welcome many of them to Genoa to develop new projects in the name of sustainability. Thanks go to the Genoa team who worked very seriously”.

To the Pavilion of Genoa the highest local and national institutions have also arrived. From the Italian Consul in Curitiba, Maria Salamandra, to the Governor of the State of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello. And again the Mayor of Itajaì, Volnei Morastoni. The Genoa pavilion is totally accessible and has welcomed numerous visitors in wheelchairs and Camila, one of the people on the reception team, was able to tell the beauties of Genoa and Liguria in sign language. Thanks to The Ocean Race,

Genoa was able to bring the excellence of its University into contact with the Brazilian institution. The meeting between the professors was held in the auditorium of the University of Itajaí Marco Gotelli and Anthony Lee and local leaders, in the presence of many students. Connected from Genoa, Prof. Paola Dameri. Precious opportunity to describe Unige’s international perspectives, from international study programs to doctoral opportunities. Among the objectives of the meeting is the opening of the “double degree” also with the Do Vale do Itajaí University.