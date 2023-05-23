The Ocean Race, the departure of Team Malizia from Newport



Genoa – The Ocean Racefifth act: yesterday at 8 pm (Italian time) the Imoca boats left from Newport for the fifth leg of the regatta which will take them to Aarhus in Denmark on May 30th after 3,500 nautical miles.

The departure was also followed at the Porto Antico in Genoa where a giant screen was set up for the Festa dello Sport which this year brought together 110,000 people.

Team Malizia won the Newport to Port Race, ahead of 11th Hour Racing Team, Team Holcim-Prb and Biotherm. Stormy weather on Saturday forced the In Port Race (i.e. coastal racing) to be postponed to Sunday and the initial lap of the course for the start of Leg 5 was deemed to be the Newport In Port Race.

11th Hour Racing Team, led by the skipper Charlie Enright, he won the start by almost three lengths clear, leading the fleet through the first gate, but Team Malizia soon closed the gap, making the pass when the wind dropped.

The transatlantic stage up to Aarhus awards double points: 10 points. With three teams within a single point at the top of the table, the fifth stage of Ocean Race it will represent a fundamental moment for the final victory of the regatta. Currently leading the Imoca standings is Team Holcim-Prb with 19 points, closely followed by Team Malizia (18) and 11th Hour Racing Team (18).

The leader of the general classification, Team Holcim of skipper Kevin Escoffier, is sailing with a new mast after dismasting during the fourth stage: «In a few days we managed to bring the boat back to a surprising state of performance, but all the boats are progressing – said Escoffier – we will have to be at 100% of our capacity and at 100% of the boat to hope to win in Aarhus».

In the In Port Race classificationon the other hand, leads 11th Hour Racing Team (17), followed by Team Malizia (16), Team Holcim-Prb (10), Biotherm (9), Guyot environnement -Team Europe (5).