Genoa – Four months to go until The Ocean Race’s “Grand Finale”. and Genoa is preparing for an extraordinary occasion for celebration and visibility. From 24 June to 2 July next, the new East Waterfront will host the Ocean Live Park and the Ligurian capital will be the world capital of sailing for nine intense days.

Genoa will dress up to celebrate the most fascinating regatta in the world with a program of events and activities aimed at everyone. Access to the Village will be free and all participants (tourists, Genoese, sailing enthusiasts and others) will be offered the opportunity to live cultural experiencesactivities for families, music, food, “sea and sailing” themed edutainment and an entire “island of sustainability” where you can experiment with new sustainable forms.

Genoa The Grand Finale will also be a special occasion for those who want to be part of the volunteer team. You can submit your candidacy on the Municipality of Genoa website at https://smart.comune.genova.it/domanda-volontariato-ocean-race. A unique way to fully experience the adventure of the most exciting sailing regatta around the world and thus be at the center of one of the most exciting sporting events which will land in Italy for the first time.

“Genoa will be at the center of the world and we are proud to host The Ocean Race The Grand Finale from 24 June to 2 July – says the Councilor for Volunteering and Civil Protection Sergio Gambino – A pride that we want to share with the city and all the Genoese. The tender for the recruitment of volunteers is precisely aimed at putting those who want to participate in this great global sporting event at the center which will lead Genoa to be the protagonist of the most challenging regatta in the world”.

No particular skills are required, just a lot of enthusiasm, to share the various activities in the areas of the village with The Ocean Race Team: from the infopoint to the area dedicated to sustainability, from the event stage to the docks where the star boats will arrive, passing for the cultural events and shows that will make up the Ocean Live Park schedule.

Evelina Christillin, president of the Steering Committee of Genoa The Grandi Finale, former number one of the organizing committee for the Turin 2006 Olympics, highlights the values ​​of participation such as that of “volunteers” in a major sporting event. “It’s an extraordinary experience that I was able to experience firsthand in Turin 2006 alongside the program managers, Paolo De Chiesa and Piero Gros. We received over 20,000 entries. It still happens today to see former volunteers walking around the city or in the mountains with the uniform of the time, a symbol of pride and belonging. The network born on the occasion of the Olympics – adds Evelina Christillin – is currently active and participates in major sporting, religious and trade fair events for the promotion of the territory. In short, a great community. It has also happened to me, both on other occasions during the Games and for the World Cup and European Championships, to be “entrusted” to volunteers with whom long-lasting relationships of great friendship have been established. Just in the past few weeks – he closes – Austeja, a Lithuanian girl who was my “guardian angel” at the World Cup in Qatar, came to see me in Turin”.