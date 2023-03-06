Genoa – Another important stage for Genoa alongside The Ocean Race. The final toll for Ocean Live Park in Cape Town is 265,429 visitors. A big party all over the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town in which the Genoa Pavilion was also the protagonist which hosted various meetings and events with the aim of promoting the territory and its excellence thanks to a series of presentations organized by the Municipality of Genoa and the In Liguria Agency with the collaboration and participation of local institutions. One of the meetings was attended by the ambassador of South Africa in Italy, Nosipho Nausca-Jean Jezile. Also present at the launch of “Turismo delle Radici” was Francesco De Vita, president of Comites of Cape Town.

The Committee of Italians Abroad has 85,000 Italians in South Africa, of which over 10,000 in Cape Town alone. Even in Cape Town, Genoa and Liguria have laid the foundations for important collaborations with organizations and companies, also thanks to the commitment of the Italian consul Emanuele Pollio who took part in some networking meetings. Also important was the meeting with the representatives of Itajai, the next stage of The Ocean Race in Brazil, with which future collaborations have been planned.

The Genoa Pavilion was also the setting for numerous interviews with the skippers and sailors, protagonists of this The Ocean Race which is 50 years old and, right now, is experiencing perhaps its most iconic moment with the crossing in the southern oceans in the longest leg in history: 12,750 miles from Cape Town to Itajai, Brazil. Also guests were two champions of the South African national rugby team who were protagonists last November in the test match against Italy in Genoa.

The Ocean Race, interview with Alberto Del Cinque



Italian entrepreneurs and researchers who have moved to South Africa visited the Pavilion and met representatives of the Municipality of Genoa, the In Liguria Agency and the University of Genoa. Among them is Alberto Del Cinque, a Genoese transplanted to Cape Town for over 30 years. He founded a company that works in the mineral field and is a great sailing enthusiast. A former member of the Italian Yacht Club, he has started a new path in the Royal Cape Yacht Club of Cape Town by collaborating in the program which has been involving boys from the Cape Town townships for over 10 years and transforming them into passionate and competitive sailors.

A special behind-the-scenes tour of The Ocean Race village has been reserved for forty guys from the Sailing Academy of the Royal Cape Yacht Club. After the meeting with the teams preparing the historic leg to Brazil, the visit to the competing boats, the “immersion” in the sustainability pavilion and the signing of the petition for the oceans, the group was welcomed to the Genoa pavilion The Grand Finale.

Great enthusiasm, competence and real interest on the part of the South African boys who, led by their skipper instructor Sibu Sizatu, finished third this year in the traditional Atlantic regatta “Cape2RioRace” aboard the Alexforbes ArchAngel, a 36-foot Lavranos.

“It was very nice to bring the boys to the Pavilion in Genoa”, comments Alberto Del Cinque. “For some of them Italy will be a magnificent discovery this year. Thanks to the twinning between the local Yacht Club and the Tender to Nave Italia Foundation, will be able to board the brigantine Nave Italia between June and July as part of the Academy to Italy project”.

The intention is to bring South African students aged between 15 and 23, coming from poor and marginalized communities due to the historic consequences of the country’s apartheid, closer to the world of sailing. The Nave Italia 2023 solidarity campaign will set sail on April 4 from the port of La Spezia to touch, throughout the spring and summer period, the Italian ports of Genoa, Savona, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Olbia and Cagliari. On board, in the company of the crew and staff of the Foundation, will be 23 associations which have applied to participate and which have been selected by the scientific committee of the Tender to Nave Italia Foundation.