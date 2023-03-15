Genoa – Thursday 16 March there will be 100 days left until the “Grand Finale”. While the boats featured in The Ocean Race are engaged in the longest and hardest stage, in the Southern Oceans, in Genoa the countdown begins for the first, historic arrival in Italy of the crewed world tour on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

From June 24th to July 2nd the new Eastern Waterfront, designed by Renzo Piano, will be transformed into the Ocean Live Park: sailing, food, music and sustainability will be the protagonists of a nine-day program of events.

The Ocean Race operatives are busy in Genoa these days for site inspections and definition of the water sports program which includes, in addition to the arrival of the Imoca and VO65 class boats, also the coastal regatta (In Port Race), the two Pro-Am regattas and the awaited “Legend’s Regatta” for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the historic event.

The program of initiatives and events on land will also be rich: from the athletes’ parade to the various award ceremonies, from the Ocean Summit to Cotton Warehousesto the numerous activities that will be proposed in the village with the Genoa Pavilion (which is touring all over the world), the Sustainability Pavilion and the Innovation Pavilion curated by the Blue District and again the activities of the Paralympic Sailing and the Foil Academy promoted by Fiv Primazona.

A big party for Genoa, inside and outside the Ocean Live Park with important events that will liven up the days of The Ocean Race, attracting many visitors from all over Italy and abroad. Genoa will be the world capital of sailing and among the “special” presences is that of the Palinuro, the “schooner ship” of the Italian Navy. It will be an added attraction. The public will be able to get on board and admire a jewel loved all over the world. But there will be numerous activities and initiatives dedicated to the public, not only for sailing lovers.

Meanwhile the challenge continues in the direction of Cape Horn. After the assignment of points at last Sunday’s scoring gate, with yet another first place for Holcim Prb of Kevin Escoffier, the teams are consolidating their positions. 11th Hour Racing Team is ‘struggling’ with a badly torn mainsail and skipper Charlie Enright has confirmed the team will look into repairing it and continuing to race. Biotherm is also facing problems, having discovered damage to a spar that reinforces the boat’s structure.

The Malizia Team itself had some work to complete to fix the boat. In short, the race conditions are really extreme. Fleet strategy is to stay south, with short gybes along the ice exclusion zone in the Howling Fifty at about 52 degrees south latitude. Forecasts indicate that the fleet will rejoin by the end of the week, resulting in a hard-fought race in the second half of leg three, heading to Itaja+ (Brazil)

This is the longest stage in the history of The Ocean Race: 12,750 miles out of a total of 32,000 miles. From Itajaì the boats will leave on April 23 towards Newport and the Italian Francesca Clapcich will return on board 11th Hour Raceing. Then the crossing of the Atlantic Ocean with departure on May 21 from Newport and arrival in Aarhus. From Denmark the boats will leave on 8 June and the Imocas will once again be joined by the VO65s with the Italian-Austrian boat Team Genova. Immediately fly-by to Kiel on 9 June and then arrival in The Hague. From Oladan she will leave on 15 June to enter the Mediterranean and aim for Genoa. It will be the first time in the 50-year history of the regatta.

An extraordinary sporting challenge, a great promotional opportunity for Genoa and Italy in the world but also a strong sustainability project. The Genova Process will close in the Ligurian capital, a path that sees the leading experts and stakeholders in the sector at an international level as protagonists in order to draw up the draft of the Charter of Ocean Rights whose principles will be presented on 27 June at the Ocean Summit in scope of the “Grand Finale”.