Alicante – WindWhisper wins the VO65 regatta. With barely a breath of wind, the Polish team crossed the finish line with a margin of more than 15 minutes and therefore left the other five boats without points in the standings, including AOR Team Genova.

The most leeward position of the Spanish skipper’s boat Pablo Arrarte it turned out to be a plus. He rounded the first mark of the rectangular course with a slim lead, then gradually started to increase the lead. The breeze then vanished into thin air, leaving the other five teams stranded, unable to cross the finish line.

In the standings he wins 6 points and immediately extends. All others remain at zero. The possibility of redemption will already arrive next Sunday with the start of the first stage of 1900 nautical miles towards Cape Verde.

VO65 Ranking “In Port Race Series”

1. WindWhisper Racing Team, 6 points

2. Team Jajo, didn’t finish, 0 points

2. Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team, unfinished, 0 points

2. Viva Mexico, did not finish, 0 points

2. Ambersail 2, did not finish, 0 points

2. Austrian Ocean Racing – Team Genova, did not finish, 0 points

There was a battle between the Imocas. Team Malizia (Germany) won the race after a battle which saw four of the five boats maintain the lead. Highly unpredictable and nerve-wracking race. About 9 knots of wind at the start with the Frenchmen of Biotherm skippered Paul Meilhat good at starting strong. The choice of a smaller J2 headsail worked well for 11th Hour Racing Team, the US boat helmed today by Simon Fisher with the Italian Francesca Clapcich on board who tacked ahead at the first mark. Team Holcim – PRB (Switzerland) and Guyot Environnement (France) executed an immediate gybe at mark 2 and took the lead overcoming the three boats in front of them. Then on the upwind leg everything changes again. From fourth place, Team Malizia took the lead for a few minutes, only to be ousted by the 11th Hour Racing Team. Final head-to-head with the German boat overtaking the Americans and crossing the finish line first. Second place for 11th Hour Racing Team, third is Biotherm, followed by Guyot Environnement – Team Europe (FRA/GER). Team Holcim – PRB out of time.

IMOCA “In Port Race Series” ranking

1. Malizia team, 5 points

2. 11th hour racing team, 4 points

3. Biotherm, 3 points

4. Guyot environment – Team Europe, 2 points

5. Holcim-PRB – didn’t finish, 0 points