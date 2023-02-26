Genoa – Route to Genoa. There is still a lot of sea. And this will be there “epic leg”. With his 12,750 milesthe third stage of this edition of The Ocean Race it will be the longest ever in the 50 years and 14 editions since the start of the regatta. The boats left Cape Town’s pier to the cheers of a large crowd and headed for the most remote waters on the planet. The stakes are very high.

The weeks of stop in South Africa were used by the teams to set up the boats and repair some damage suffered on the route from Cape Verde to the Mother City. Team Holcim – PRB, after winning the first two Legs, reaffirmed his strength by winning the In-Port Race. Race conducted from start to finish for Kevin Escoffier’s team which on the finish line preceded 11th Hour Racing Team (USA), Team Malizia (GER), Guyot environnement – Team Europe (FRA/GER) and Biotherm (FRA).

The French skipper, aware of the importance of this stage in determining the outcome of The Ocean Race, does not take the result for granted. “In Cape Town we rested a bitbut not enough”, says Escoffier, guest of the Genoa Pavilion on the Cape Town Waterfront.

Skipper Kevin Escoffier with Rear Admiral of the Italian Navy Massimiliano Nannini

“I wish I could have spent more time here and it was difficult for the shore crew to get the boat ready in time for the next leg. There is still a lot of evidence missing. The most important thing is to get to Itajaí. When we left Alicante in January we were already pushing the boat to 100% of what we thought we could achieve, maybe even more. I don’t know if we are forcing the boat too much. I think it was quite easy in Atlantico, because we have references from other experiences in this area. This stage, in the Southern Ocean, will be completely different. We have to find a new trim for the boat, to find a good average speed without forcing too much. On Team Holcim PRB we have never done 30 straight days at sea. It’s an unknown.”

Boris Hermann of Team Malizia admits that his boat was built with the Southern Ocean in mind. “You can’t make a boat that is suitable for all wind and wave conditions,” explains the German skipper.

“But downwind in strong winds are the conditions that we and our VPLP designers designed this boat for. I hope we can take advantage of that in Leg 3 and show that the boat is suited for these conditions in the Southern Ocean. What we stand for do, I think it’s really the pinnacle of The Ocean Race this time around and it’s going to be very different from the other stages. It’s almost another kind of sailing or racing. In the Atlantic we’re used to close quarters racing and always focus on performance. But sailing the Southern Ocean is also a great adventure. If we were to need relief, it could take 10 days for a warship to arrive in these regions and come to help. We are thousands of kilometers away from the nearest land. We are really isolated.”



The Ocean Race, the departure from Cape Town

Charlie Enrightthe skipper of 11th Hour Racing Team, has participated in the regatta twice: “When the route of this edition of the regatta was announced, everyone immediately focused on this stage, considering it the most important. A stage that will last between 30 and 40 days“. In the southern hemisphere, at such low latitudes it can be bitterly cold. Cold enough to make icebergs a threat to be monitored by radar. For long periods, sailing between the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Horn, it was more than a thousand miles from any other human being, except for the astronauts who are about 250 miles away aboard the International Space Station.



The Ocean Live Park in Cape Town

But the Southern Ocean is also a sailor’s dream. An amazing adventure where you can enjoy surfing gigantic waves for weeks on end. “The South can be incredible,” Enright explains. “I mean, there are strong westerly winds without a leeward mark, every sailor’s dream, and you can go downwind forever. But it’s also one of the most treacherous places in the world.”