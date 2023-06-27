‘The Ocean Race‘, the most extraordinary sailing regatta around the world, which turns 50, has arrived in Italy for the first time in Genoa. The protagonist of a unique charity event in the history of boating will be Alice Leccioli with her ‘Felicità’ exoskeleton, so the twenty-one year old from Ferrara baptized him suffering from spastic diparesis when in 2019 an anonymous donor, following an awareness campaign, gave her ‘Ekso’. It is a robotic rehabilitation exoskeleton for the walking of people with motor deficits in the lower limbs (complete and incomplete paraplegia and tetraplegia, hemiplegia, multiple sclerosis, stroke). A jewel of technology distributed in Italy by the Genoese Emac and son of the research of the Californian Ekso Bionics of Richmond.

atOcean Live Park set up in the Waterfront of GenoaAlice thanks to her exoskeleton and accompanied by Paolo Moretti, director of the UOC of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of the Giannina Gaslini Institute, boarded a boat for the first time, that of Team Genova, to launch a Gaslininsieme crowdfunding campaign for the purchase of a rehabilitation robot for the Gaslini Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation department.

“It was wonderful. It’s like a mission for me, to give others the opportunity to take advantage of the benefits of robotic rehabilitation and share the path of rebirth. Contributing to helping a healthcare facility buy an exoskeleton for Gaslini’s young patients, which currently costs around 200,000 euros, is my biggest challenge today,” said Alice.

“Most of the patients in our department – underlined Moretti – have severe motor disabilities that could benefit from the use of an exoskeleton. We therefore welcome this project with enthusiasm, as it would offer an innovative, versatile and efficient possibility to complement the rehabilitation programs of our department with global positive repercussions. Robotic rehabilitation also allows you to interact with the environment in a free and safe way, with a consequent impact on the cognitive and emotional sphere as well”.