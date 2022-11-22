The departure is scheduled for next January 15 from Alicante (Spain) and the arrival is expected in Genoa with the “Grand Finale” from June 24 to July 2, 2023. The world tour is divided into 8 stages with the following departures: Alicante (15/1), Cape Verde (25/1), Cape Town (26/2), Itajaí (23/4), Newport (21/5), Aarhus (8/6), Kiel (Fly-by, 9/6), The Hague (15/6), Genoa. Approximately 32,000 miles will be traveled, across the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans, as well as the inhospitable icy depths of the Southern Ocean that surrounds the area next to Antarctica

