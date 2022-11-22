Genoa – “The Liguria region and Genoa are the ideal context for celebrating the finale of the Ocean Race. After 50 years we won a MotoGP world championship with Bagnaia and after 50 years we are once again protagonists with an event that brings prestige to the entire sports system”. So the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò at the presentation of The Ocean Race, the round-the-world regatta which from 24 June to 2 July 2023 will end in the Ligurian capital. “In the end, when we talk about sailing we talk about the Ocean Race and the America’s Cup – continues Malagò – Italy will prove to be up to it. When we go abroad we are appreciated for organizing these events”.

The departure is scheduled for next January 15th from Alicante (Spain) e the arrival is expected in Genoa with the “Grand Finale” from 24 June to 2 July 2023.

The Ocean Race, the Grand Finale will be in Genoa in 2023: the presentation



It will be set up in the new Levante Waterfront in Genoa the Ocean Live Park with numerous events and an expected attendance of over 300,000. In addition to the arrival of the 14th edition of The Ocean Race, there will be the “In Port Race” and the “The Ocean Race Legends 50th Anniversary Regatta”. And before the world “arrives” in Genoa, the Ligurian capital will go around the world with a “Business Lounge” in each stage where the excellence of the Ligurian territory and of “Made in Italy” will be promoted.

The Ocean Race for the first time in Italy in 2023: the route





The world tour is divided into 8 stages with the following departures: Alicante (15/1), Cape Verde (25/1), Cape Town (26/2), Itajaí (23/4), Newport (21/5), Aarhus (8/6), Kiel (Fly-by, 9/6), The Hague (15/6), Genoa. Approximately 32,000 miles will be covered, across the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific oceans, as well as the icy depths of the Southern Ocean that surrounds the area near Antarctica. The one between Cape Town and Itajaí will be the longest leg in the 50-year history of the regatta, a 12,750-mile marathon during which boats will pass all three of the great southern capes for the first time: Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin and Cape Horn, non-stop.