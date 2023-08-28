In the midst of a wave of extreme temperatures and fires across the planet, one of the most disturbing news for the world climate has a name: AMOC. This is the English term for the North Atlantic Meridional Overturning Current, one of the greatest regulators of the Earth’s climate. Scientists have warned that this tremendous underwater river could be paralyzed due to global warming, which would mean an unprecedented change in the world. In the worst case, the result would be an increase in extreme temperatures -both hot and cold-, droughts, hurricanes in areas where they had not been recorded until now and, as a consequence, unprecedented social changes.

Colder in the North Atlantic



Average in ºC for the period 1993-2021 The Gulf Stream is observed to be warming while the North Atlantic waters are cooling. The difference between these two areas serves to quantify the intensity of the AMOC. Average in ºC for the period 1993-2021 The Gulf Stream is observed to be warming while the North Atlantic waters are cooling. The difference between these two areas serves to quantify the intensity of the AMOC. Average in ºC for the period 1993-2021 The Gulf Stream is observed to be warming while the North Atlantic waters are cooling. The difference between these two areas serves to quantify the intensity of the AMOC.

The alarm for the alteration of the AMOC arose at the end of July, when the journal Nature published a report warning of the changes that were taking place in this current. According to a statistical study, the AMOC could slow down in a long period of time but close in dates. According to the report, between 2025 and 2095 the movement of water could stop and change the climate as we know it.

Ocean currents that create the weather



How does AMOC work?

The Meridional Thermohaline Circulation is a large current responsible for transporting heat throughout the planet. The Atlantic Ocean is responsible for most of the heat to the north. In the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the current receives warmer water, returns to the surface, and returns to the Atlantic to start the cycle all over again. In turn, it connects with all the currents that cross the Oceans and control the climate.

warm and shallow current deep cold stream Surface currents are only 50 to 100 meters deep, but they are extremely important in determining the world’s climate. They distribute heat and nutrients from the ocean. The part of this global current that crosses the North Atlantic is known as the Atlantic Meridional Circulation (AMOC).. It carries warm water from the Gulf of Mexico over the surface and when it reaches Iceland it is colder, saltier and denser. As a consequence, it sinks and returns to the southern hemisphere at the bottom. transfer of heat to the atmosphere +5ºC ATLANTIC CURRENT (surface water) ATLANTIC CURRENT (deep, colder and saltier waters) warm and shallow current deep cold stream The surface currents have only 50 to 100 meters deep, but they are extremely important to determine the climate of the world. They distribute heat and nutrients from the ocean. The part of this global current that crosses the North Atlantic is known as the Atlantic Meridional Circulation (AMOC).. It carries warm water from the Gulf of Mexico over the surface and when it reaches Iceland it is colder, saltier and denser. As a consequence, it sinks and returns to the southern hemisphere at the bottom. transfer of heat to the atmosphere +5ºC CURRENT OF ATLANTIC (waters superficial) ATLANTIC CURRENT (deep, colder and saltier waters) warm and shallow current deep cold stream The surface currents have only 50 to 100 meters deep, but they are extremely important to determine the climate of the world. They distribute heat and nutrients from the ocean. The part of this global current that crosses the North Atlantic is known as the Atlantic Meridional Circulation (AMOC).. It carries warm water from the Gulf of Mexico over the surface and when it reaches Iceland it is colder, saltier and denser. As a consequence, it sinks and returns to the southern hemisphere at the bottom. transfer of heat to the atmosphere +5ºC CURRENT OF ATLANTIC (surface water) ATLANTIC CURRENT (deep, colder and saltier waters) warm and shallow current deep cold stream Surface currents are only 50 to 100 meters deep, but they are extremely important in determining the world’s climate. They distribute heat and nutrients from the ocean. The part of this global current that crosses the North Atlantic is known as the Atlantic Meridional Circulation (AMOC).. It carries warm water from the Gulf of Mexico over the surface and when it reaches Iceland it is colder, saltier and denser. As a consequence, it sinks and returns to the southern hemisphere at the bottom. transfer of heat to the atmosphere +5ºC ATLANTIC CURRENT (surface water) ATLANTIC CURRENT (deep, colder and saltier waters)

The operation of the AMOC, in broad strokes, is similar to that of a great thermostat for the Earth. It is a current that arises from the South Atlantic and rises towards the North Pole through Europe with warm water. Upon reaching cold areas, the heat disappears, the water becomes denser and sinks. This produces a change in the displacement of the marine masses, which go back down towards the South along the coast of the United States but with colder temperatures. The AMOC, rotating counterclockwise, determines the climate of the Northern Hemisphere. Its activity explains why areas that are at the same latitude, such as Madrid and New York, have totally different climates. AMOC causes the United States to have, for example, much colder winters than European ones.

Why is the AMOC slowing down?

The key is found in global warming that is causing the polar areas to melt. The melting ice injects masses of fresh water that vary the density of the sea and therefore alter the current. This phenomenon is recorded in the Arctic, where the turn occurs that makes the current begin to go down again towards the South Atlantic. And if the turn does not occur, the effect is the same as if a cyclist stops pedaling. The wheel stops.

The Little Ice Age



On the way north, the heat evaporates and the water becomes more saline. As a consequence, the current cools down and descends deeper. WARM AND SURFACE CURRENT COLD CURRENT AND IN DEPTH At lower temperatures and higher salinity, the water becomes denser. By joining the fresh waters of Arctic melt, its movement could slow and retrack as it returns south. On the way north, the heat evaporates and the water becomes more saline. As a consequence the current cools, becomes denser and descends deeper. WARM AND SURFACE CURRENT By joining with the fresh waters of the Arctic melt, its movement could slow and change the path of return. On the way north, the heat evaporates and the water becomes more saline. As a consequence the current cools, becomes denser and descends deeper. WARM AND SURFACE CURRENT By joining with the fresh waters of the Arctic melt, its movement could slow and change the path of return. On the way north, the heat evaporates and the water becomes more saline. As a consequence, the current cools down and descends deeper. COLD CURRENT AND IN DEPTH At lower temperatures and higher salinity, the water becomes denser. By joining the fresh waters of Arctic melt, its movement could slow and retrack as it returns south.

The effects of shutting down the AMOC would be catastrophic. For starters, the temperature in Europe could drop three degrees on average, according to some analyses. The consequences would be devastating, since they would give way to a temperature for which neither the infrastructure nor social activities are prepared. In the same way, crops could be affected. In addition, the current carries the plankton that serves as food for marine species. If it were to remain detained, the marine fauna would be directly altered. But the AMOC also participates in a process called carbon sequestration, that is, in the absorption of CO2 from the atmosphere, thereby helping to eliminate the so-called greenhouse gases. If this substance increases by not being absorbed by the ocean, the effect could be a global alteration of the climate. In the same way, it could affect other currents such as the Gulf or Labrador currents.

All predictions about the future of AMOC are based on statistical predictions, with no scientific consensus on when or if the current will stop. For example, the Northern Hemisphere already experienced unprecedented climate change in the so-called Little Ice Age, recorded between the 14th and 19th centuries, which led to a drastic reduction in temperatures. One of its effects was the increase in famines at the end of the Middle Ages, when crops failed. In Spain, many of the glaciers that have been disappearing, such as those in the Sierra Nevada, for example, were created in that period of time. To this day, the origin of that Ice Age is still unknown, although according to a study by the University of Massachusetts published last year, this alteration could be due to a slowdown in the AMOC. On that occasion, global warming followed by extreme cold could have originated from increased solar activity that warmed the waters and paralyzed the current.