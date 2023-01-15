According to the German police, the eviction, which started on Wednesday, was completed on Sunday. The last occupiers were removed from the tree houses on Sunday. There are only two activists in a tunnel underground. They are ‘saved’ by energy company RWE, according to a spokesman for the Aachen police. The police have no involvement in this, and therefore withdraw from the village.

According to the spokesperson, activists were taken from abandoned homes and at least 35 tree houses. About three hundred people have been removed from the village. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (20) was also carried away by police officers, the German daily newspaper reports. Image .

Earlier in the day, a doctor spoke of dozens of injured activists, many of them with broken arms and legs. Protesters also suffered head injuries. The doctor made her statements on Sunday during a press conference in an action camp of climate activists in Keyenberg, near Lützerath. She coordinated the care of the injured during a large demonstration on Saturday. One of the injured is said to be in life-threatening condition. According to the doctor, the police hit hard with batons. Protesters’ heads were often beaten. She spoke of exorbitant police brutality.

A spokesman for the demonstrators said protests are continuing despite this. “You have not broken us. We just got angrier.”

The injured occurred when a group of demonstrators broke away from a large demonstration, in which more than 35,000 people, including hundreds of Dutch people, took part, according to the activists. A large group of left-wing radical activists broke through the police cordons and walked towards the double-fenced village of Lützerath, where the police intervened harshly and pushed the group back.

Dozens of police officers were also injured in the confrontations, the police reported on Sunday. Seventy officers have been injured since Wednesday, most on Saturday.