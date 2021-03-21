After the respite of the San José holiday, when only 14 new cases of coronavirus were detected, the Epidemiology Service registered 68 positives on Saturday. Most of them, 21, correspond to the municipality of Cartagena, while 17 correspond to Murcia, 5 to Torre Pacheco, 4 to Calasparra, 4 to La Unión and the rest are distributed in various locations. The number of active cases in the Region falls below 800 and stands at 790, 15 less than the previous day. 1,901 antigen tests and PCR tests were carried out on Saturday, leaving the positivity rate at 3.5%

Two other people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours: a man and a woman, 87 and 80 years old, neighbors of Murcia and Torre Pacheco. Thus, the number of deaths registered by this disease stands at 1,550 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Intensive Care Units of the Region’s hospitals continue to improve their situation. There are already 43 people who are still admitted to these areas, five less than on Friday, while the total admitted to health centers is 114, two less than the previous day.

The rest, 676, remain in home isolation (13 less) and there are 105,348 people cured, 81 in the last day.