Wagner boss Prigozhin has his troops advance on Bakhmut and claims that the city is only being defended by “old people and children”.

battle around Bachmut: Wagner boss calls on Volodymyr Zelenskyj to withdraw the defenders

on Attack by Russia claims civilian lives Here you can read current developments from the Ukraine war in the news ticker. The processed information comes partly from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Bakhmut/Kiev – After months of bitter fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, there are signs that Russia will soon occupy it. That’s what the news agencies report AFP and dpa after a video message from Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin. In it, he claimed that the city was almost completely surrounded and that there was “only one more road” out and asked the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow the defenders to withdraw.

Despite rumors that have persisted for days that the Ukrainian side is also preparing for a possible withdrawal and is already moving the front lines behind Bakhmut, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, spoke loudly dpa initially combative: “Yes, it’s difficult and hard, but we know how to proceed,” the agency quoted a post on the portal RBK Ukraine.

Bakhmut is still being defended by Ukrainian fighters. According to Russian information, however, the city is said to be surrounded. © Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP

Battle of Bakhmut: A Russian advance is emerging in the Ukraine war

For weeks, military experts have been emphasizing that an occupation of Bachmut would have far less strategic war effects than the bitter battles, in which hundreds of combatants on both sides lose their lives every day, would suggest. Nevertheless, for the Ukrainian side, Bakhmut has so far been considered a symbolic fortress in the Donetsk region, which is largely occupied by Russia. The Russian mercenary group Wagner, on the other hand, seems to want to press ahead with taking Bakhmut, primarily in order to demonstrate their own influence in the Ukraine war.

In the city of Bakhmut, in which around 75,000 people lived before the war, there are said to be barely 5,000 civilians in addition to the defense forces of the Ukrainian army, according to official reports. Some of the fighters can also be seen in Prigozhin’s video for propaganda purposes: Two young men and an old man address the words to the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy and explicitly ask him to let them leave Bakhmut. Prigozhin comments: “Where we used to fight against a professional army, now we increasingly see old people and children”.

Theaters of war in Ukraine: Civilians die in Zaporizhia

Away from the Bakhmut front, the fighting for the front lines of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine continues every day. In many parts of the country, bomb attacks are threatening not only Ukraine’s important infrastructure but also the lives of civilians. A residential building was destroyed in a bomb attack on the regional capital of Zaporizhia on the Dnepr River on Thursday night. Four people have been killed, according to a report by the online medium Ukrainska Pravda already dead from the rubble, others are still missing. (talk with agencies)