Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 2:16 p.m.



| Updated 18:15h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Two occupants of a truck had to be treated this Wednesday morning after their vehicle overturned on the A-7 highway, at the Guadalupe exit. 112 received various calls at 10:13 a.m. reporting that both were injured. In addition, they alerted that one of them was trapped in the cabin.

Civil Guard patrols, firefighters from the Murcia City Council Fire Fighting and Rescue Service and ambulances with toilets from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management were mobilized to the scene. After the rescue, the toilets stabilized and transferred the injured to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia. They were a 40-year-old man, who had minor injuries, and a 24-year-old man, who had serious injuries.