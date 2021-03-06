A group of distributors demonstrates in Madrid against the ‘rider’ law this week. Paul White / AP

They ride their bikes, carry a striking square backpack on their backs and are part of the picture of any big city. The debate about whether there is a working relationship between food delivery people and platforms such as Uber Eats, Deliveroo or Glovo is more alive than ever. The Government wants to settle the issue with the imminent publication of the riders, which these days faces the last stages of negotiation with unions and employers.

The Executive wants to resolve a conflict that lasts for years. Everything points to the riders they will leave behind the false self-employed label and become payroll workers. This is included in a draft that negotiating sources handle, although the Ministry of Labor insists that there is still no agreement. The companies would have 90 days to hire all the cyclists. After the deadline, they would be wage earners “unless proven otherwise.”

The Government has advanced that the distributors will not be able to choose between being self-employed or employed on the payroll as they are interested. This will always depend on “how you work,” said the Secretary of State for Employment and Social Economy, Joaquín Pérez Rey, on Wednesday.

For Nacho Parra, a labor lawyer for the Colectivo Ronda, this path would not improve the situation of the distributors. Rather the opposite: it would give the platforms scope to go to court. By admitting evidence to the contrary, it predicts that “companies may continue to claim that their way of providing services is typical of the self-employed.” An opinion shared by Miguel Arberas, partner of Abdón Pedrajas Littler, who adds that this presumption “would not add much more to what the Workers’ Statute already contains.”

However, all possibilities are open. The Government could opt for an ultimatum and force the platforms to contract en masse, without conditions. It is also on the table that companies pay contributions to Social Security with retroactive effect, that is, to also pay the unlisted periods as false self-employed.

In this scenario, the lawyer Miguel Arberas sees two problems. On the one hand, the platforms would have to pay many millions at once to the State Treasury in concept of overdue contributions, which “would have repercussions on consumers and even on their own. riders”. On the other hand, a salaried employee with schedules would have a difficult fit in the day-to-day distribution, which is dynamic and requires flexibility. “Some days there would be more than enough delivery men and others would not be able to cope,” predicts the lawyer.

The legal battle for the conditions of this group began in 2018, when a cyclist got a judge from Valencia to declare his dismissal inadmissible despite being autonomous on paper. Details such as the GPS control, the use of the application or not being able to set prices were essential to conclude that the relationship was an employee.

Since then, the judges have issued around thirty sentences in favor of the riders, who have seen basic rights such as vacations, a fixed salary or protection against dismissal recognized. The Supreme Court consolidated this line of jurisprudence in September 2020 by recognizing for the first time a dealer from the Spanish company Glovo as an employed person.

The resolution of the high court, however, does not settle the matter. The speed with which work models are created and destroyed in the Internet world could be a handicap for the doctrine of the Supreme.

This would be the wild card argument of multinationals in court. This is how Ignasi Beltrán, professor of Labor Law at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) explains it. “The platforms defend that the Supreme Court gave an answer to a problem at a specific time, but so far the conditions have evolved,” the teacher emphasizes. For example, now deliverymen can reject orders without being penalized and are not subject to schedules. Along these lines, Alberto Novoa, partner of Ceca Magán’s labor area, agrees that companies are granting flexibility to employees. riders and “greater freedom to accept services or not.”

For his part, the lawyer Nacho Parra is convinced that the criteria will be set by the Labor Inspection. Large-scale procedures could indeed disturb the firms, he explains, since they analyze “the organization of the activity itself” and not the situation of a single delivery person. These procedures can set a true precedent, since they judge the contracting structures as a whole, and not the situation of a delivery person with names and surnames, which could be unsettling for large multinationals.

Without going any further, it was one of these investigations that led to the important ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid in January 2020, which declared 532 Deliveroo cyclists as false self-employed and condemned the platform to pay 1.2 million to Social Security. The decision must be confirmed by the Supreme. More recently, a judge in Barcelona accepted the thesis of the Labor inspectors and endorsed that there was a fraudulent hiring structure in Glovo that involved 748 couriers. The Treasury estimated the debt for the unpaid contributions at 1.3 million euros.

Beltrán explains that, to succeed in these inspections, the platforms define themselves as mere intermediaries. Something similar to the yellow pages, which connect customers with services, “but through a digital medium.” The professor, however, rejected this thesis and defines it rather as “a business model designed not to pay Social Security.”