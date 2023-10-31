The directive of Blue Cross has a wish for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX: the hiring of Juan Brunetta. The Argentine forward from Santos Laguna is having an incredible campaign and is the object of the desire of the most powerful teams in all of Mexican soccer.
Over 1,153 minutes, spread over 13 games, Brunetta has scored seven goals and given eight assists. In Clausura 2023, the forward registered five goals and four assists in 17 games.
According to figures from the Transfermarkt portal, Juan Brunetta’s approximate market value is 7.4 million dollars. Although Santos could ask for more for the 26-year-old attacker from Laboulaye.
In the last transfer market, the Celeste Machine sought to hire the Argentine striker, but could not reach an agreement for him.
It seems that Cruz Azul will have a more difficult time for the winter transfer window because Brunetta’s great performance has caused his card to increase its price and more teams to become interested in him.
According to information from the portal Go Bluethe La Laguna board would begin to listen to offers for his figure, but these will have to exceed 10 million dollars.
Reporter Armando Melgar, from the Fox Deportes network, assured that the Cruz Azul board has the dream of hiring Brunetta and Tiago Volpi for the next tournament.
