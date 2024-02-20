Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The round of 16 stage has ended, and the contract for the quarter-finalists in the President’s Cup for the 2023-2024 season has been completed, and the clubs of Sharjah, Al Jazira, Ajman, Al Nasr, Shabab Al Ahly, Al Wasl, Ittihad Kalba and Al Ain were able to reach the next round, and the summit match between Al Ain and Al Wahda won all the limelight, and went out on the “Al-Annabi” followed, after losing by a clean goal, so that its difficulties in surpassing this round continue every year!

Al-Wahda conceded a late goal in the 86th minute from Palacios, and was unable to return against Al-Ain. With this exit, “Al-Anabi” has failed to advance beyond the first round of the President’s Cup 5 times in the last 6 editions, as it received a very heavy defeat from Dibba Al-Fujairah. With a clean score in the 2018-2019 season, then they were eliminated in the following season by Al-Jazira with a score of 2-3 in the 2019-2020 season, and after that, Al-Nasr eliminated them on penalties, after a goalless draw in the 2020-2021 season, and the 2021-2022 version is the exception. The only one, as it defeated Ajman with a clean goal in the round of 16, and reached the final, but failed to achieve the title, and last season 2022-2023, it was eliminated early, this time against Shabab Al-Ahly in the round of 32 with a score of 1-0, and this year it was eliminated again from the first round. Before the eyes with the same result!

Al-Wahda is the second most club to have exited the first round (round of 16 or round of 32) during the last 6 seasons, 5 times, while Hatta remains the most, as it was eliminated in all the last six editions of the first round of the competition, while Khor Fakkan comes third. It was eliminated 4 times, followed by Ajman, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Orouba, and Al Arabi 3 times.

Most likely to be eliminated from the first round in the last 6 seasons:

Hatta – 6 times

Unit – 5 times

Khor Fakkan – 4 times

Ajman – 3 times

Dibba Al-Hisn – 3 times

Orouba – 3 times

Arabic – 3 times