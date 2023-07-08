From an infidelity to running out of a wedding dress two months before the wedding. The path to the altar for Tamara Falcó to say ‘yes, I do’ with Íñigo Onieva has been a real obstacle course. The Marquise de Griñón herself recognized this in a recent Instagram post: «We only have one week and one day left to be united forever in the eyes of God, my Íñigo Onieva. It has not been easy to get here, but we have achieved it and we are very happy », she wrote next to a photograph in which the two give each other a passionate kiss.

The couple’s first big stumbling block came immediately after they announced their engagement, last September. A more than excited Tamara Falcó shouted to the four winds her love for Íñigo in the program in which she collaborates. She showed her engagement ring while in the back room of television gossip the leak of a video was brewing in which her boyfriend was seen kissing a young woman during the Burning Man festival in the United States. It only took “a nanosecond in the metaverse” of her lips joined to those of an attractive brunette for Isabel Preysler’s daughter to terminate her courtship.

The devoted Tamara told at that time that it had been a sign from the Virgin, who had asked her to take it off if she was making a mistake when marrying Íñigo. “What I didn’t know is that the Virgin’s plans were to take it off me on national television,” she joked.

Then began a whole studied strategy by Íñigo Onieva to recover the heart of his beloved. A time of recollection, pilgrimage and forgiveness during which Tamara played distraction with a mutual friend that unleashed the jealousy of the engineer who, far from giving up, redoubled his efforts. And with Christmas came reconciliation, first discreetly and then publicly. The couple picked up their wedding plans where they left off and only decided to push the date back a few weeks, from June 17 to July 8.

Falcó’s setbacks



When it seemed that the storm had passed, small setbacks complicated the Marchioness’s plans. First it was a spectacular fall of her during her romantic date for Valentine’s Day, which the paparazzi were witnesses of. Isabel Preysler’s daughter, dressed entirely in red and wearing shoes that were a little too big for her first time, tripped at the restaurant exit and fell before the incredulous gaze of the photographers. Her boyfriend was solicitous to pick her up and help her with a shoe that had been thrown off.

But this would not be the only fall for Falcó, who started May with a sprain. The marquise went to the set of ‘El hormiguero’ to participate in the gathering when, upon entering, she suffered a fall that caused her injury. “She came running to the gathering and, as I like to wear my shoes a little big, I fell,” she explained. Of course, not even the crutches made a dent in her spirit and she continued with the preparations for the wedding.

The dress controversy



Although that would not be the worst news that spring would bring her, since only a few days later she was left without a wedding dress. The Bilbao firm Sophie et Voilà issued a statement announcing that he had broken his contract with Tamara. «Unfortunately, the agreement between Sophie et Voilà and Mrs. Falcó for the preparation of her wedding dress has had to be dissolved as a result of a breach of contract by Mrs. Falcó. We feel deep respect for the artistic creation of other colleagues and our business ethics prevent us from crossing certain limits that would endanger the authorship of the design, ”said the document, which caused a tremendous media uproar with suspicions of plagiarism about the marquise.

After a few moments of bewilderment, Ana Boyer’s sister neither short nor lazy embarked on a transcontinental flight to travel to New York and put herself in the hands of Carolina Herrera, a family friend, with whom she had previously been in contact. She even in the Netflix docuseries goes so far as to ensure that she would love to marry a dress from her house. New challenge overcome.

surprise robbery



To culminate with the fictional plot of this story, a movie theft could not be missing. Last Thursday, on the A-6 motorway, near Las Rozas, in Madrid, two jewelers from Valladolid were robbed by three men who posed as Civil Guard agents, stealing pieces valued at around two million euros. .

The first information suggested that it was jewelry for Tamara’s wedding, but denials soon arrived. “The jewels are not mine, nor are they Tamara’s,” Isabel Preysler clarified. “Regarding the stolen jewelry, we are obliged to deny that they were for Tamara Falcó,” the jewelry store posted on her Instagram account.

What is confirmed is that they were related to the expected link, since the latest information suggested that they were pieces that the jewelers had shown to part of the guests at the link. Specifically, ABC pointed out that “they were to be offered on loan to some guests by the groom.”

Despite everything, nothing seems to overshadow Tamara’s illusion, who continues to devote herself body and soul to her wedding.