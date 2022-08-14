Al-Amin service of the State Security Service in Dubai warned of the dangers of children’s addiction to electronic games, especially the obsession with what is currently known as “gaming”, which is entering into long competitions with different games, some of which negatively affect their personalities and push them to act violently and unite.

The General Supervisor of Al-Amin Omar Al-Falasi service told «Emirates Today» that there are observations received by the service from parents who reported that the obsession with these activities reached the point of completely isolating their children from the family and spending most of the time in front of computer screens, which affected their behavior and made their reactions sharp when trying Force them to stop for a while or invite them to take a break.

He explained that the service is keen to monitor the risks resulting from electronic games because children do not have enough awareness to protect themselves, pointing out that among these risks is the use of children to promote drugs or engage in violent practices.

He added that among the prominent observations that were received from parents as well, their children suffer from something that is closer to autism, so they are completely isolated from their surroundings and lose the appropriate language of communication, whether with their peers or their relatives.

He revealed that there are many other risks, such as hacking children’s personal accounts, stealing their data and information, and using them to threaten and lure them, as well as the possibility of spreading ideas that fuel violence and promote extremism.

The competent authorities monitored previous cases of children suffering from convulsions as a result of the prolonged period of playing electronic games, as the child does not feel the time when he is immersed in play, and is completely separated from the surrounding reality, which exposes him to spasms of the neck, muscles and spine.

Al-Falasi said that the addiction to these games has social damages, including the difficulty of adapting the child to a normal life because he is accustomed to the pattern of fast movement in these games, which causes him to be in a state of psychological emptiness and a feeling of loneliness, whether in his home or school, in addition to the fact that the virtual characters he deals with separate him completely. About his reality, which generates for him a lot of challenge, violence and permanent conflict with his different surroundings.

Recent studies have confirmed that children who are addicted to these games gradually lose the skills of dealing with others and the ability to establish relationships and friendships, and they cannot express themselves. In the use of gaming devices, so there are problems between siblings on playing, unlike other group games that enhance their relationship, in addition to these electronic activities, prompting them to devise fraudulent means to deceive their parents in order to get money to spend on these games.

Al Falasi stressed that parents bear a great responsibility to protect their children, because unfortunately some people deal with the logic of getting rid of their headaches by leaving them for long hours in front of these devices, as long as they do not insist on him with requests or express their boredom and resentment about something.

He said that this phenomenon cannot be dealt with with disregard or neglect, because the consequences revealed by the various studies and monitored by the Secretary’s service confirm the need to intervene firmly, and not to give them open time to play these games without supervision or supervision.

And he called for the necessity of setting a time for children to commit themselves to and urging them to engage in group social and sports activities, as well as not letting them play in closed rooms, and making sure that they do not communicate with strangers while playing, stressing that prevention is better than treatment because the risks are great and close.

Omar Al Falasi:

Communication channels

Al-Ameen service provides several communication channels, including social media platforms on Post @alameenservice In addition to the free hotline around the clock 8004444This allows those who are keen on the stability and security of the homeland to submit any proposals, observations or information with ease and confidentiality.