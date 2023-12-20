





06:30 The Observers © France 24

Hookah parties, graduation ceremonies, traditional dances: since it was captured by the Houthi rebels, the cargo ship Galaxy Leader, which belongs to an Israeli businessman, has become the scene of viral videos by Yemeni influencers. The Houthis are accepting local content creators and tourists aboard the ship, which is held near the Yemeni coast, and using it as advertising to improve their public image, our observer says.