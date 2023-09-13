At least 20 churches in the Jaranwala neighborhood in Pakistan were attacked, looted and burned in mid-August after two Christians were accused of blasphemy against the Koran. It is not the first time that accusations of blasphemy have provoked attacks against religious minorities. Our observers told us more about the aftermath of the attacks and why they continue to occur.

#Observers #Violence #Pakistan #attack #churches #alleged #cases #blasphemy