In this edition of The Observers we travel to N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, where our Observer helps street children to try to get them to return to their families or take care of them. In five years, the professional dancer Aleva Davogo Yud, through the Tchado-Star association, has been able to rescue nearly 600 minors. This is how the professional Davogo Yud explains it, who also lived his childhood this way. In addition, we will deny the false news of the week, about a video of a cycling rally in Ireland that caused some speculation.

