At least 79 protesters have been killed by security forces in the three months following the military coup in Sudan. Army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan took power against the transitional government on October 25, 2021. Since then, protesters say security forces have been brutally attacking them. Our observer tells us more.
Scientists warn of the risk of “mutual destruction” of the economies of Russia and the EU
Scholars from the Vienna Institute for International Economic Research have described two possible scenarios for Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine and...
Leave a Reply