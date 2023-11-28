Two Palestinian families have documented their journey through the Gaza Strip. They were forced to evacuate and abandon their homes in the north of the enclave amid intense shelling. Both Madhat Hajjaj and Adam Zyara shared their journeys in photos and videos while traveling with their families to southern Gaza. We document their stories in this chapter of The Observers.

Since November 6, tens of thousands of Gazans have traveled from north to south, hands raised and brandishing white flags. They head, often on foot, along one of the two main avenues that connect the ends of the enclave: the Salah al-Din road and the Al-Rashid road.

France 24’s team of observers followed the journey of two parents who documented their trips with luggage in hand and children in their arms. “There are military tanks along the road. Broken bodies, charred cars. We are at the end of the road of death,” Adam Zyara said in a video he filmed and shared with the news team.

Madhat Hajjaj, a Gazan journalist, had been staying at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest health complex, since the war broke out on October 7. On November 9, he decided to join his family and head south, first on foot and then by horse-drawn cart, due to lack of fuel.

The northern part of the enclave has been seriously affected by daily bombings against hospitals and schools, where thousands of Palestinians who have lost their homes to bombs take refuge.

On October 13, the Israeli Army warned the inhabitants of northern Gaza to immediately evacuate to southern cities “for their protection,” even though bombing has continued along the route and at the promised safe destination.

Currently, the two families are camping in the courtyards of two hospitals in southern Gaza. According to the UN, 1.5 million people have been forcibly displaced in Gaza in just over a month of conflict.