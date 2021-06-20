Residents of Yurtbasi village in eastern Turkey came out to protest on May 26 to try to stop a company from demolishing their granaries to build a marble quarry. However, soldiers accompanying the bulldozers fired tear gas at the protesters and fired warning shots with live ammunition.

According to our observer, Human Rights lawyer Mahmut Kacan, bulldozers destroyed 25 barns and security forces detained four villagers. “The company in charge of the construction of the marble quarry needs to destroy the buildings on the ground to get an environmental impact report for the mining project,” says Kacan. However, many people in this area depend on animal agriculture and these stables as their only source of income.

