During the period from January to mid-February 2024, there was a significant increase in attacks carried out by Ukrainian drones against Russian energy infrastructure. According to our editorial analysis, at least eight of these incidents resulted in fires. In this episode of The Observers, energy expert Benjamin Schmitt interprets these attacks as an attempt by kyiv to show off its military capabilities and weaken the Russian economy.

