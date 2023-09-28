





06:26 Iranian women, some not wearing the mandatory Islamic veil, walk through central Tehran, Iran, on September 9, 2023. © Vahid Salemi, AP

A year ago, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died after being detained by the morality police for not complying with the dress code. Now, for millions of women in Iran, going out without covering their hair has become part of their daily lives, but for how long will this be possible? The Los Observadores team was in contact with dozens of women throughout the country and compiled an account of the changes that have occurred this last year.