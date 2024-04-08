A small group of Israeli protesters briefly crossed the border into the Gaza Strip through the Erez crossing in late February. Prior to this incursion, videos circulated online showing Israeli farmers attempting to enter Gaza on tractors. These protesters seek to restore Israeli settlements in Gaza, 19 years after Israel withdrew from the area in 2005, when the Government dismantled 21 settlements housing some 8,000 Israelis.

More than 100 people gathered on February 29 to carry out a “resettlement protest” in the Israeli city of Sderot. However, the start of the protest is not completely clear. Sderot is located a few kilometers from Gaza and the protesters, who advocate reestablishing Israeli settlements in the enclave, stated that their goal was to “protest inside Gaza.”

The march reached the Erez border crossing, which marks the dividing line between Israel and Gaza. The videos showed that, despite the presence of soldiers, some people managed to enter the Israeli military zone on the border. This area is delimited by a barrier and a wall that separates Israel from Gaza.

Now: Israeli right wing settlers enter Eretz crossing an attempt to build a structure near the border wall with Gaza. They are calling the government to allow them to settle in Gaza pic.twitter.com/fJXTfJsYxk — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) February 29, 2024 Video of the Erez border post filmed on February 29 by journalist Oren Ziv for the Israeli media +972.





A small number of protesters passed by the soldiers and advanced about 500 meters towards Gaza. “We will all be back here soon,” one of the protesters is heard saying in amateur video as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) escort them back to the border. “Even the soldiers evacuating us want to be here,” he added.

At one point, the man filming the video references Gush Katif, a block of former Israeli settlements in Gaza that was dismantled in 2005 as part of Israel's unilateral withdrawal from Gaza. However, several settler movements now wish to reclaim Gush Katif.

Gaza | “We are in Gaza, how fun! Back to Gush Katif We will build here 10 times as we did before. Everyone eats! Even the soldiers evicting us, they really want us to be here” Settlers invading Gaza (incl son of an Israeli minister). The army is peacefully escorting them 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VWLBmwTpBJ —Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) March 1, 2024 This video shows protesters entering Gaza through the Erez crossing on January 29.





The IDF released a statement that night, acknowledging that about 20 protesters “violently stormed an IDF checkpoint manned by soldiers” and had “crossed into Gaza territory.”

'Establish a Jewish settlement'

The protesters wore bright orange T-shirts, the same color worn by people opposing the Israeli withdrawal plan in 2005. Other protesters managed to remain in the military zone between the wall and the barrier for several hours, enough time to build several wooden structures along the wall separating Gaza from Israel. The Army did not prevent them from erecting the structures.

The image on the left shows the structures built in the Erez military zone on February 29. The image on the right is a screenshot of a video circulated on Twitter by a protester who filmed the construction of these structures. © Twitter

The bases were prefabricated and resembled outposts common in Israeli settlements in the West Bank. In a video showing protesters building these structures, the person filming says: “Gaza belongs to the Israeli people.”

Before the protest began, our team spoke with a protest organizer, Yair Ben Baruch, to learn about its goals. “Our goal is to march towards and even enter the Gaza Strip, demanding Jewish settlement,” he said.

Ben Baruch, who grew up in an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, claimed to run an organization called “Shavei Aza” (Those Who Return to Gaza), whose purpose is “to establish a Jewish community in the Gaza Strip.”

According to the IDF, the protesters who entered Gaza were detained by police, but later released without charge. The IDF did not explain how so many protesters were able to remain in the military zone for several hours.

Tractors on the border

This is not an isolated incident. On February 22, a group of farmers from the Golan Heights, calling themselves the “Portrait of Victory”, also attempted to enter the Gaza Strip. Under the slogan “Where the plow passes, there the border will be established,” the farmers called on others to take over the fields in Gaza by simply entering and starting plowing them.

Several videos of their protests, supposedly supervised by the IDF, show farmers driving along the border fence and then crossing into the prohibited military zone.



This is a screenshot of a video showing tractors crossing one of the two metal barriers separating Israel from Gaza. The video was filmed on February 22. © Portrait of Victory

Some posts on Telegram and Twitter claimed that tractors entered Gaza and then plowed fields within the territory. However, when our team spoke to the IDF, they said that the protesters “at no point” entered Gaza. However, they admitted that the farmers' tractors entered the prohibited Israeli military zone and were just a few steps away from the separation between Gaza and Israel, “contrary to instructions.”

“The idea of ​​resettling Gaza is not new”

Ori Givati, advocacy director for the NGO Breaking the Silence, an Israeli veterans organization seeking to end Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories, says many Israeli politicians support these protests and resettlement in general.

“These groups are new, but this idea is not, as we have always heard about people willing to resettle in Gaza. What is new is the legitimation given to them by the government, members of the Knesset and perhaps, worst of all , a large part of Israeli society.

Eleven ministers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government participated in a conference on January 28, calling for the return of Israeli settlements in Gaza and “voluntary migration” of Palestinians.

“It would be a shame to wait another 15 years to return to Gush Katif. This is the time to return home, to build settlements, for the death penalty for terrorists and for victory,” said the far-right Israeli politician and minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, in his speech at the conference.

During this event, a map of Gaza posted at the reception showed different places in the Strip where these politicians want settlements.

Now in Jerusalem: hundreds of right wing settlers take part in a conference to plan the return to the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/adugs3r7FE — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) January 28, 2024 This tweet from Israeli journalist Oren Ziv includes a video of the conference held by far-right politicians. In the background, you can see a map of Gaza. There are places that have been marked for future settlements.





Positions like these are in direct opposition to the Israeli withdrawal plan adopted in 2005 by then-Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, which closed all 21 Israeli settlements in Gaza and resettled the 8,000 displaced settlers.

This sparked a series of clashes between Israeli forces and the displaced population, some of whom still wish to return to the settlements.

“In 2005 we made the withdrawal plan and now many use this fact to say that this is why October 7 happened,” says Ori Givati. “They are exploiting October 7 for their own needs in order to justify resettlement and, of course, endanger the Palestinians, and also the Israelis and the soldiers, just to fulfill their messianic objectives.”