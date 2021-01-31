The autonomous island of Mohéli, one of the three that make up the nation of Comoros in Africa, since mid-January has been on alert for the death of 20 people as a result of Covid-19. A situation that took its 50,000 inhabitants unprepared because the previous waves had not caused deaths. Mahmoud Ali is our observer in the area and tells us that “convincing the population of the dangers of the virus and making the inhabitants respect the barrier gestures” are the biggest challenges he faces in the midst of the health crisis.

