A woman attended a March 13 protest in Moscow against the war in Ukraine, holding a sign that read “two words” in Russian, a reference to the popular anti-war slogan in Russian “niet voyne,” which roughly translates to “no to war.” The woman was detained by at least seven officers wearing riot gear.

Activatica, the Russian independent media outlet that filmed the arrest, sent the Observers team a second video showing another woman being arrested after reciting a pacifist poem, proof that the police are cracking down even on indirect speech. .

170 euros fine instead of 15 years in prison

During their hearing on March 21, the two women were convicted of “violating the established order by participating in a public act” and “disobeying the police.” Each woman was fined the equivalent of 170 euros.

However, if the women had used the word “war”, they could have received much harsher sentences. Since the law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 4, people convicted of spreading “false information” about the Russian military could receive a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

In an effort to circumvent this censorship, many anti-war activists have begun displaying blank billboards or billboards marked with coded messages.

The independent Russian NGO OVD-Info claims that more than 15,000 protesters have been arrested in Russia since the start of the war.