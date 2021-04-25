Lebanon has been going through an economic crisis since 2019 that has caused a deterioration in the quality of life of its inhabitants. To cope with the situation, the Government has subsidized some basic products but citizens denounce that these are kept by businesses to sell those that do not have a subsidy. Despite the costs, there have been frequent struggles between customers to buy some food and tensions between customers and managers of establishments who are denounced for changing the packaging of subsidized products. .

