Images of police beating Afghan refugees at a protest in Pekanbaru, Indonesia, on January 18, 2022, have been circulating on social media. Demonstrations have been going on for months across the country, as thousands of Afghan refugees, in their majority members of the Hazara ethnic minority, demand faster resettlement in third countries. Some have been waiting for more than a decade for asylum.

A long-oppressed minority in Afghanistan, the Hazaras, who are mostly Shia Muslims, have been coming to Indonesia for years in hopes of gaining asylum in other countries such as the United States and Australia.

The protests intensified after a Hazara man named Sayed Nader Balkhi committed suicide on January 16, 2022 in Pekanbaru. He had been waiting for resettlement for six years, unable to work or send his five children to school.

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan last August, things got even tougher for Hazaras in Indonesia as they watched their already remote chance of return evaporate and feared for the safety of family members still in the country. country.

Now the Hazara also face discrimination in Indonesia, where they are once again a minority. They are Shia Muslims in a country that is 99% Sunni.