In northern Lebanon, hunters used automatic rifles to slaughter dozens of rare wild birds that traveled through the region on their migration route to Europe. Lebanese animal rights activists have denounced the cruelty of these hunters who slaughter protected species with total impunity, just “for fun”.

Videos filmed in the Akkar region of northern Lebanon show people using “military weapons” to kill dozens of rare migratory birds. Our observers say the weapons included M16 and AK-47 Kalashnikovs. The videos were posted online on April 9 and 10.

“What happened was a massacre. Unfortunately, many people have weapons in Lebanon, even more so since the country has plunged into crisis and chaos. Poachers filmed themselves carrying out the killing and posted the videos on TikTok or Facebook , shamelessly. They are proud to kill. Unfortunately, some of the birds suffered wing injuries and will never be able to fly again,” said Ghina Nahfawi, an animal rights activist.

These birds were culled just at the end of the spring migration period. At this time of year, migratory birds leave the African continent where they spend the winter and then travel to Europe to nest. Lebanon is part of the route and every year millions of birds take to the skies, including storks, pelicans and cranes.

This isn’t the first time the massacre has happened: People go out and hunt birds for sport every year during the same migratory season. But this year, automatic rifles made things much worse.

“They shoot anything that flies, big or small birds. They shoot eagles, pelicans, storks and vultures…just for fun. These migratory birds are not safe to eat because they feed on the carcasses of dead animals. They eat snakes and rodents and drink contaminated water that makes them toxic to us humans,” says Michel Sawan, president of the Lebanese Migratory Bird Association.

“Some of the birds that have died are nationally protected species, such as cranes, eagles, Egyptian vultures and various other species of birds of prey. If the killing continues like this, twice a year, then we won’t see any more birds in the sky. And I am not referring only to the Lebanese sky, but also to the skies of Europe and Africa”, adds Sawan.

The France 24 Observers team contacted the Lebanese biodiversity conservation group Green Southerners. According to his estimates, “hundreds, even thousands of birds, including protected species such as cranes, white storks and many other species die each year during their migratory seasons during spring and early autumn.”

نهار أسود بتاريخ لبنان، ولازم يصير نقاش حول هيبة الأجهزة الأمنية لأنو خسرت كتير قيمة واحترام!

وزير الداخلية ووزير الدفاع مناظر عالكراسي! استقيلوا!

لما الكرسي بتصير اهم من اللي قاعد عليها، لازم اللي قاعد يوقف ويفلّ!

تفاصيل وصور في الرابط تضع رأسنا في الحضيضhttps://t.co/PWVB4jR04G pic.twitter.com/aLfpBR58gG —Ghina (@GhinaNahfawi) April 10, 2023 Lebanese activist Ghina Nahfawi shared these images on April 10, 2023.





A prohibited practice

Bird hunting for sport is widespread in the mountains of Lebanon. While there are laws governing the practice, our observers say they are often violated with impunity.

Under Lebanese law, people are prohibited from hunting migratory birds within 500 meters of residential areas, as well as in the off-season and without permission.

The Ministry of the Environment has called for those responsible for the recent massacre to be brought to justice.