For years, fishermen in French Guiana, a French territory in South America, have rejected illegal coastal fishing. The culprits are wooden boats called “tapouilles” that come from Brazil, Suriname and Guyana to take advantage of the rich fish stocks in French waters. Although the problem has been around for a long time, Guyanese fishermen believe that the survival of their industry is now threatened.

