Since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, misinformation has proliferated on social media. The GeoConfirmed platform, which brings together specialists in geolocation tools, has developed a participatory map that offers verified images of the conflict. This project is proposed as a tool for the general public and the media, to distinguish between facts and propaganda, in certain episodes of the conflict.

Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas, thousands of videos have circulated on social networks, some of them decontextualized or manipulated. GeoConfirmed, a platform that brings together volunteers, some amateurs, other journalists or experts, has proposed verifying these images through a participatory, accessible map here.

More than 230 verified videos

The videos are a tool to document the fighting, destruction and casualties of the war between Israel and Hamas.

To authenticate these images, volunteers use OSINT tools (Open-Source Intelligence), that is, resources freely available on the Internet. Once authenticated, the content is recorded on the map.

“Geolocation cannot be questioned”

Contacted by France 24 Observers, an anonymous GeoConfirmed member explained:

“We are a community of volunteers who like to answer the question ‘where?’ about videos of combats and different conflicts around the world. Among our volunteers there are people from the United States, Canada, France, Russia, Ukraine and Israel… Where they come from does not matter. What counts is showing the facts. You cannot “Discuss geolocation: once proven, it is scientific. That is why I believe it is the best tool to combat misinformation.”

Documented attacks

More than 230 videos have already been analyzed and published on the Internet:

Some geolocations have made it possible to document attacks against civilians, such as this live video showing Hamas fighters destroying Israeli military material before entering the Israeli kibbutz of Nir Oz, where at least eight people were killed.

