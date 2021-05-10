



© France 24

The Ethiopian refugees had fled persecution in their own country in hopes of finding work in Saudi Arabia. However, their journey ended in Yemen, where they became embroiled in civil war. Many of them are members of the Oromo ethnic group, threatened by Houthi rebels in northwestern Ethiopia. Now, in the midst of their despair, some are deciding to return home. In this edition of Los Observadores we will also go to Brazil, where a member of the Macuxi people will show the dangers that the illegal extraction of gold entails for indigenous cultures.