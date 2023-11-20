Is the Israeli Army trying to recruit Ukrainian soldiers into its ranks? This is what some pro-Russian accounts suggest by sharing a video they say is an Israeli advertisement in which a young Ukrainian soldier talks about his decision to join the Tel Aviv Army. However, the original video actually shows an Israeli soldier and the Ukrainian voice has been added digitally. We analyze it in detail in this episode of The Observers of France 24.

