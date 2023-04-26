First modification:
When a former colonel in the Saudi police force, now seeking asylum in the UK, took to TikTok in mid-March to explain live why he had left the police, internet vigilantes immediately put a price on his head. Since then, a horde of Twitter accounts have been harassing the 44-year-old online, accusing him of being a “traitor to the homeland” and revealing information about his whereabouts. He says that now he fears for his life.
