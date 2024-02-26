Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank has increased, particularly against the Bedouin, Palestinian communities that make a living from livestock and agriculture. A breeder from the Jericho region spoke to the France 24 Observers editorial team about what he considers a campaign of harassment aimed at forcing his community to abandon their lands.

In parallel with the war in Gaza, attacks by extremist settlers against Bedouin communities in the West Bank have increased in recent months.

The occupied West Bank is divided into three zones. Bedouin communities live mainly in zone C, the largest, which has numerous pastures and agricultural lands.

Communities in the Al-Auja area, about ten kilometers north of Jericho, say they are experiencing increasing pressure.

Souleimane, a local breeder, says that in early February a settler's vehicle hit his livestock, killing twelve sheep.

According to Souleimane, these settlers come from surrounding outposts, small settlements considered illegal under Israeli law. They are often armed and travel under the protection of Israeli soldiers.

NGOs defending Bedouin rights say settlers use other forms of harassment, such as commandeering Bedouin livestock and demanding exorbitant fines.

“Through the Settlement Council, settlers also impose heavy fines on Bedouin communities if their sheep enter land classified by settlers as belonging to the Settlement Council in the West Bank. In mid-January, the Settlement Council fined a Bedouin $40,000 on the grounds that his herd had entered land belonging to the Settlement Council. In 2023, 28 Bedouin communities were forced to leave, 24 of which did so after October 7,” says Hasan M'lihet, president of the NGO Baydar for the defense of Bedouin rights.

In early February, the United States, United Kingdom and France announced sanctions against several radical settlers accused of violence against Palestinian Bedouins, as well as Israeli activists.

As of 2023, 25 new settler settlements had been established in the West Bank, 10 of them after October 7, according to the Israeli NGO Peace Now.