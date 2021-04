Since the start of the pandemic, various videos have gone viral showing Asian Americans, often elderly, being insulted or even physically assaulted. In this issue of The Observers we will explain why violent attacks against Asian Americans have skyrocketed in the last month. We will also go to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where our observer denounces child labor in the gold mines of South Kivu. .

