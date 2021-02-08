Dubai (Union)

The British “The Observer” and “The Guardian” published two reports in which they spoke at length about the scientific objectives of the mission of the Hope Probe to study the climate of the Red Planet, and the three global space missions of the UAE, China and the United States of America that will reach Mars this February.

The British “Observer” highlighted the three Mars missions that reach the Red Planet this February, belonging to the UAE, the United States and China, indicating that the “Hope Probe” within the UAE project to explore Mars may be the first to arrive in what is considered the first Arab mission. To explore the planets.

The report mentioned that the “Hope Probe” begins with a detailed study of the climate and weather of the Red Planet from its atmosphere for a period of nearly two Earthly years, in order to complete its historical mission with unprecedented scientific goals in human history.

The report indicated that upon the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to the sixth and final stage of its Martian journey, which is the scientific stage, the three advanced scientific devices on board will begin collecting information and data about the planet’s atmosphere over a full Martian year equivalent to 687 Earth days, which can be extended a Martian year. In addition, to monitor everything related to how the Martian weather changes throughout the day and between the seasons of the Martian year, in addition to studying the reasons for the disappearance of the upper layer of the Martian atmosphere.

This coincidence comes in the arrival of the three space missions to the red planet in February, as they were launched last July, which included the best launch window for the Martian missions that cut the distance between the Earth and Mars, estimated at 493 million kilometers in the least time, after studying the movement of the two planets and measuring their proximity From each other.

Three tasks

In turn, the British Guardian newspaper published on its website an article about the three space missions that were sent by the United Arab Emirates, China and the United States of America to Mars, and the extent of the high levels of tension and anticipation for the most difficult stage of these three missions’ journey from Earth to Mars.

The newspaper said: The sky of the Red Planet will witness amazing flying shows in the next few days, when three missions arrive to it after a journey that extended for millions of kilometers through deep space. The Emirati “Hope Probe” is scheduled to arrive first on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, followed by the Chinese spacecraft, “Tianan-1”, the next day, and then the American spacecraft, “Perseverance”, on February 18.

The newspaper pointed to the growing desire of many countries to develop their own space technology and explore the solar system, noting that Mars is a difficult place to visit, especially since among the dozens of Mars missions sent since 1960, about half of them were destroyed or never reached the planet due to failure The components or errors in the rocket engine or in the programs, in addition to the fact that the planet is hundreds of millions of kilometers away from the Earth, and the Martian atmosphere is not thick, and this means the presence of winds and dust storms that may cause the spacecraft to be displaced from their path.

The Guardian stated that the Emirati “Hope Probe”, which is the first space mission launched by an Arab country towards Mars, will slow its tremendous speed within half an hour by using the six reverse propulsion engines on board, as this process, when successful, will slow the spacecraft enough to pick it up from During the planet’s gravity, to then enter the orbit of Mars. The “Guardian” indicated that the probe will then spend a full Martian year or nearly two years on the Earth calendar to study Mars and understand how the planet lost a thick atmosphere that was able to preserve water vapor on its surface, but it slowly turned into a cold and dry environment.