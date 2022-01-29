Three days after the Syrian Democratic Forces announced the restoration of “full control” of the industrial prison in the Ghweran neighborhood in the city of Hasaka, ending clashes that began on the 20th of this month with a coordinated attack on the prison by ISIS militants from outside and prisoners from within, dozens of militants are still holed up. Inside the prison cellar and refuse to surrender.

On Saturday, the observatory indicated that “clashes in the vicinity of the prison between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Kurdish security forces on the one hand, and members of the organization are hiding in the area, on the other.”

He said that four members of the organization detained for hours a local official in the Ghweran neighborhood, accompanied by three civilians, while he was inspecting his house inside one of the residential buildings. The Kurdish forces were able to release them later after the killing of three suicide bombers, according to the observatory.

And Agence France-Presse reported earlier that US forces participated with the Syrian Democratic Forces and Kurdish security forces in besieging the building, amid the spread of snipers on the roofs of neighboring buildings, pointing out that the sound of shooting was heard from time to time.

Although the Syrian Democratic Forces announced on Wednesday that they had regained control of the prison, and that about 3,500 of the attackers and prisoners affiliated with the organization had surrendered to it, dozens of ISIS militants are still holed up, according to the observatory, in basements that are “difficult to target by air or to storm them by land.”

And the observatory reported in the evening that twenty militants surrendered on Saturday, pointing out that five others were killed in battles inside the prison.

Estimates of their number range from sixty to ninety militants, according to Kurdish officials. Kurdish forces make repeated calls for them to surrender.

“Our forces have not used force with them so far,” Farhad Shami, the head of the media office of the Syrian Democratic Forces, told AFP on Saturday, after it had given them Friday a deadline that did not specify the timing of its end.

The Kurdish People’s Protection Units, the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces, published a video clip showing a number of members of the organization laying down their arms on Friday. Two of them are seen transporting a third person on a stretcher, the health of which is not clear.

The attack and the ensuing clashes inside and outside the prison killed at least 270 people, 189 of whom belonged to the extremist organization, compared to 74 from the Kurdish security forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces, in addition to seven civilians, according to the latest data of the observatory on Saturday.