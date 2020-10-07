For a long time, this part remained in him in the state of germ. It was the assassination in 1963 of his friend Medgar Evers, a civil rights activist shot dead in front of his home in Mississippi by a white supremacist that decided James Baldwin to take the leap of his writing. Another crime, on the same scene, had haunted him for nearly a decade: that of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black teenager, excruciatingly tortured, then murdered by white traders who were acquitted, before loudly claiming the homicide in public place, knowing that they could not be judged. Between these two mowed lives, a macabre succession of unpunished racist murders. Through the theater, Baldwin explores the obscure mechanics of crime and highlights a collective and political responsibility: beyond the man who kills, no one is innocent, all participate in the murder. The author locates the plot in Plaguetown – “Pesteville”. The plague here, he said, is the race as much as the blind bigotry that destroys “All relations between men”. R. M.