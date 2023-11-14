Cali and Golden Eagles They tied 1-1 in the first match of quadrangular A of Colombian soccer, which took place at the Palmaseca stadium.

Those led by Jaime de la Pava They could not sustain the victory and ended up seeing how those from Rionegro took a golden point.

The fight’

The match also had curious moments and one of them starred them Teofilo Gutierrezwho starred in a crossover with the coach Cesar Farías and also a meeting with the Águilas goalkeeper, José David Contreras.

​

In the 46th minute, Gutiérrez took advantage of the fact that the game was still and both the Cali and Águilas players were gathered, but the forward took the opportunity to touch goalkeeper Contreras from behind in a somewhat obscene manner.

And in the 56th minute, already in the second half, in a foul that ‘Perfume’ himself was going to take, he began to have an exchange of words with the Águilas Farías coach and also made gestures with his hands, while the Venezuelan He also did not hesitate to respond with a lower profile.

